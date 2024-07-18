10 News First

Accused Mushroom Killer Erin Patterson Shunned From Don Patterson’s Will | 10 News First
Victoria’s accused mushroom murderer Erin Patterson has been left out of the multi-million dollar will of her late father-in-law. The $2.6 million estate of Don Patterson, who was allegedly poisoned a year ago will be divided between his three sons and daughter.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.