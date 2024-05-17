10 News First

A-League Players Arrested Over Alleged Betting Scandal | 10 News First
NC | News

BREAKING: NSW Police have released vision of two of the three arrests in relation to the alleged betting scandal gripping the A-Leagues. Three Macarthur players have been arrested, with a fourth expected to be arrested upon their return to New South Wales. The players allegedly manipulated yellow cards in matches they played to receive profit, during games on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, December 9. One of the players is said to have been in communication with a man from South America to organise the manipulation. The trio have been charged with a string of betting corruption related offences.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.