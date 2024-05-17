A-League Players Arrested Over Alleged Betting Scandal | 10 News First
BREAKING: NSW Police have released vision of two of the three arrests in relation to the alleged betting scandal gripping the A-Leagues. Three Macarthur players have been arrested, with a fourth expected to be arrested upon their return to New South Wales. The players allegedly manipulated yellow cards in matches they played to receive profit, during games on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, December 9. One of the players is said to have been in communication with a man from South America to organise the manipulation. The trio have been charged with a string of betting corruption related offences.
Late News
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Vows To Cut Migration In Budget Reply | 10 News First
Migration would be cut by 25% under a Coalition Government - that promise coming in the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton budget reply speech tonight, as he vowed to get the country 'back on track.' Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss.
Council To Vote On Same-Sex Parents Book Ban | 10 News First
Cumberland City Council is voting tonight on whether to repeal the controversial decision to ‘rid’ it’s eight local libraries of books that show same-sex parents. At the same time, groups clashed outside the meeting, with police riot squads on standby. Paris Martin is live.
Protestors On Uni Campuses Ignore Calls To Leave | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine protesters are continuing to ignore warnings to leave several campuses at universities in Victoria. At the University of Melbourne more than 100 classes had to be cancelled today as dozens of activists maintained a sit in. The institution now warning them they face disciplinary action and police prosecution.
Data Hack Sees Aussie’s Medical Information Held Hostage | 10 News First
Cyber-security agencies are again scrambling tonight after yet another data-hack - this time a ‘digital doctors service'. It's understood personal information, including electronic prescriptions, are being held hostage by hackers.
John Krasinski Opens Newest Movie About Imaginary Friends | 10 News First
Actor, writer, and director John Krasinski was only worried about two opinions when it came to his latest film: his kids. 'IF' is inspired by the imagination of his daughters and features a stacked cast of Hollywood A-listers, including his wife Emily Blunt.
Woman Calls For Criminal Histories To Be Disclosed On Dating Apps | 10 News First
An Adelaide woman has joined a cyber security expert in calling for online dating apps to require users to disclose their criminal history. She matched and had several interactions with a man on matchmaking site, Bumble, before he dropped the bomb - he'd been convicted of murder.
Former NRL Player Arrested in Sydney Drug Ring Bust | 10 News First
State of Emergency in New Caledonia as Riots Kill Four | 10 News First
A state of emergency has been declared in the Pacific territory of New Caledonia after four people, including a police officer, were killed in riots over voting reform. Unrest in the country's capital of Noumea saw a wave of damage, with vehicles and businesses torched and stores looted, which has triggered a curfew between 6pm and 6am. The 12-day state of emergency will empower authorities to ban gatherings and forbid people from moving around. Meanwhile, the French government is sending an additional 500 police officers to establish control and to support 1,800 officers already on the ground. TikTok has also been banned in the country, which was being used to help rioters organise.
Slovakia Prime Minister Shot In Assassination Attempt | 10 News First
Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone surgery after he was shot in an assassination attempt. Mr Fico was greeting people in the small town of Handlova at around 2.30pm local time, when he was shot five times, leaving him fighting for life. The alleged shooter was detained at the scene, while the Prime Minister was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Politicians and Slovakia’s President have labelled this a politically motivated attack on democracy.
Budget Winners & Losers | 10 News First
While a Federal budget can't please everyone, those on welfare payments like JobSeeker haven't got the financial boost they we're desperately hoping for, as the price of everything goes up around them. Labor has splashed cash into the university sector in an effort to attract more people into key jobs.
A-League Players Arrested Over Alleged Betting Scandal | 10 News First
