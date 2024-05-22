80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Stranded Australians Return Home From Noumea | 10 News First
Australians stranded in deadly riots in New Caledonia have tonight touched down on RAAF repatriation flights in Brisbane. The French territory descended into politically fuelled violence last week, triggering a state of emergency. Matthew Johnston was there to greet the rescued Aussies this evening.
Julian Assange Granted Leave To Appeal Extradition To US | 10 News First
In some breaking news tonight there's been a major win for Julian Assange - the United Kingdom's High Court granting the WikiLeaks founder leave to appeal his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Johnpaul Gonzo joins Ursula from London to discuss what's next for Julian Assange.
World Reacts To Arrest Warrants For Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu And Hamas Leaders | 10 News First
Both the US and Israel have responded furiously to the announcement arrest warrants have been sought for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside his defence minister and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Largest Telco In Australia Slashing Almost 3000 Jobs By End Of 2024 | 10 News First
Telstra has announced it is considering slashing up to 2,800 jobs from their direct workforce by the end of the calendar year, with CEO and Managing Director Vicki Brady saying the decision was "difficult but necessary" in a statement this morning.
The body of a 2-year-old boy and his father have been found at a home in Lismore, with police treating the devastating scene as a murder-suicide. The boy's mother raised the alarm when the child was not returned after a "pre-arranged" visit, leading police to make the tragic discovery.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed By Father In Murder-Suicide | 10 News First
A 2-year-old boy has been killed by his father in a suspected murder-suicide in Lismore. Police attended the East Lismore address on Sunday night after the boy's mother raised concerns. A 38-year-old male and his 2-year-old son were found dead at the scene. The deceased man was known to NSW police on prior DV issues.
How Severe Turbulence Led To Deadly Singapore Airlines Flight | 10 News First
Passengers on board the Singapore Airlines flight that dropped 6,000 feet without warning have told of panicked people screaming and bleeding. Australian and International Pilots Association Technical and Safety Director Steve Cornell joins 10 News First Midday.
Ferocious Storms Kill One In American Midwest | 10 News First
A ferocious tornado is being blamed for the death of at least one person in Iowa as the US Midwest is devastated by yet another day of extreme weather.
Police Open Criminal Investigation Into Matthew Perry's Death | 10 News First
In a major twist in Matthew Perry's tragic death, more than 6 months after the 'Friends' star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home, officers say the case is not closed.
Footage Emerges From Inside Deadly Flight | 10 News First
Shocking footage has emerged of luggage collapsing onto passengers aboard the London to Singapore flight, severely shaken by turbulence. Seventy-one passengers, including eight Australians, were found injured after the Boeing777-300ER conducted an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, at around 3.45pm local time. Authorities have confirmed 211 passengers were evacuated and one British man, 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen, died aboard the plane due to a suspected heart attack.
Trump Hush Money Trial Fires Up As Judge Lets Loose | 10 News First
It's been another day of fireworks in a New York courtroom, where Donald Trump is facing historic criminal charges over alleged hush-money payments. Former fixer Michael Cohen admitted to more illegal conduct during his final moments of cross-examination, while one of the defence's witnesses found themselves in the firing line of an angry judge.
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Parramatta Eels Lose Race For Wayne Bennett | 10 News First
Following the announcement of Brad Arthur's sacking as the Parramatta Eels coach, it's been confirmed this morning that the club has also lost the race for Wayne Bennett. He'll return to South Sydney as head coach from next season on a three year deal.
Tottenham Hotspur Arrive In Australia | 10 News First
The Matildas have announced their 23-player squad ahead of their two-match series against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney. Coach Tony Gustavsson says the squad selected will form the basis for the team that travels to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Captain and star Sam Kerr has been officially ruled out of selection for the Olympics, after sustaining an ACL injury. Amy Sayer has also been ruled out with the same injury. Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are unavailable through injury for this window's selection. Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Lydia Williams return to the squad, with Williams to play her final Matildas match at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal | 10 News First
Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids. National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton has the exclusive response from the A-League.
