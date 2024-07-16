10 News First

80-Year-Old Allegedly Mowed Down In Road Ramage | 10 News First
"A man on a mission" that's how an 80-year-old woman has described a driver who police allege deliberately mowed her down. A 47-year-old New South Wales man remains in custody tonight, facing more than a dozen charges for his alleged road rampage.

