51 Killed In Strike On Ukraine Military Academy | 10 News First
At least 51 people have been killed and another 271 injured in a Russian strike on a military academy in the Ukrainian city of Poltava. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed military personnel were killed in the attack, with many not making it to bomb shelters in time after air raid alarms were sounded. It is believed two ballistic missiles hit the building, as well as a nearby hospital, on Tuesday morning (local time). Rescue crews continue to clear the debris at the site, with authorities concerned there may be up to 18 others under the rubble.

