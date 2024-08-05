10 News First

50% Chance Of Terror Attack In The Next 12 Months | 10 News First
The risk of a terrorist attack in Australia is rising. It is now rated as “probable” as the Federal Government and our top intelligence agency raise the official threat level for the first time in two years. The fear is not of offshore terrorist networks but homegrown, lone-wolf attacks, with little notice.

