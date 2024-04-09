10 News First

21 Year Old Charged With Murder Of Ex Girlfriend | 10 News First
A 21-year-old man has faced court for the first time today, charged with the murder of his ex girlfriend, whose body was found in a burnt out car south west of Ballarat. Hannah McGuire's family fought back tears as they faced her accused killer in court.

National
