10 News First

200 Firefighters Still At The Scene Of Massive Factory Fire That Forced Evacuations | 10 News First
NC | News

Almost 200 firefighters remain on the scene of the massive factory blaze at Derrimut, which started with a series of chemical explosions. It forced the evacuation of surrounding factories and the shutdown of the Western Freeway as crews struggled to bring it under control.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.