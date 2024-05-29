10 News First

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

10's Late News - 29 May 2024
NC | News

Air Date: Wed 29 May 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Breaking News

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
2 mins

Mounting Pressure On Israel As Global Outrage Grows Over Killed Civilians In Gaza | 10 News First

TW: This story contains material that may be disturbing to viewers. Global pressure is mounting on Israel after airstrikes in southern Gaza killed dozens of displaced civilians. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Politics

Sport

image-placeholder
2 mins

80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First

It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.