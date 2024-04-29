10 News First

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

10's Late News - 29 Apr 2024
E | News

Air Date: Mon 29 Apr 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Breaking News

image-placeholder
3 mins

Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First

Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
2 mins

France To Sanction Israel For Extremist Settlers Colonising Palestinian Land | 10 News First

France is considering tougher sanctions for violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, following a conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and the King of Jordan after a group of Israeli extremists tried to march into the Gaza Strip in order to build settlements and claim the land of displaced Palestinians. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Politics

image-placeholder
6 mins

Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First

The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.