10's Late News - 25 Jul 2024
E | News

Air Date: Thu 25 Jul 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

National
Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
5 mins

Bernie Sanders Condemns Netanyahu As War Criminal | 10 News First

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after a speech to Congress on Wednesday, outlining a vague plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza. While pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside and dozens of Democrats boycotted his speech, Netanyahu described Israel’s conflict with Iran as “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. Netanyahu also said efforts to paint Israel as racist and genocidal during its war with Hamas is “outrageous slander”, and Gaza should have a “civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel”. Since October 7, 2023, at least 39,090 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, according to Gaza health officials.
image-placeholder
3 mins

Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance on Joe Biden's Legacy | 10 News First

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has lauded Joe Biden's legacy over the past three years as "unmatched in modern history" in her first public appearance since his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Harris did not specifically address in her Washington speech on Monday that she is now the leading Democratic candidate for president and has received endorsement from Biden to be his successor. Meanwhile in Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accused Kamala Harris, his Senate Democratic colleagues, and the media of lying about President Biden's mental capacity. "Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn't capable of doing the job... that is an insult to voters,” said Vance on Monday, in his hometown of Middletown.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.