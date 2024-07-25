Sign in to watch this video
10's Late News - 25 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 25 Jul 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
Cost Of International Airfares Down | 10 News First
If you’re hanging out for a holiday and are desperate to escape the winter chill, we have some good news, international airfares are going down. Right now Aussie travellers are enjoying big bargains, with airlines slashing hundreds of dollars from some tickets.
Prince Harry Speaks For The First Time About His Legal Victory | 10 News First
Prince Harry has spoken for the first time since his legal victory over the Mirror newspapers hacking his phone. Harry told ITV he experienced the same paranoia as his mother Princess Diana, and he felt vindicated by the result.
President Joe Biden Passes Torch Over To Kamala Harris | 10 News First
U.S. President Joe Biden has made a passionate call to Americans to save their democracy. In a televised address from the Oval Office, Mr Biden says the task is more important than his own personal ambition to run again for a second term.
International News
Bernie Sanders Condemns Netanyahu As War Criminal | 10 News First
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after a speech to Congress on Wednesday, outlining a vague plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza. While pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside and dozens of Democrats boycotted his speech, Netanyahu described Israel’s conflict with Iran as “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. Netanyahu also said efforts to paint Israel as racist and genocidal during its war with Hamas is “outrageous slander”, and Gaza should have a “civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel”. Since October 7, 2023, at least 39,090 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, according to Gaza health officials.
Kamala Harris Campaign Scores Historic Early Win | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has kicked off the first full day of her presidential campaign. The US Vice President was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic staffers, who chanted her name, before she launched a spirited attack on former President Donald Trump.
'I love you': Joe Biden's Phone Call to Kamala Harris | 10 News First
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged staffers to "embrace" Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor in a touching phone call into the campaign headquarters in Delaware on Monday. In an address to the crowd, Biden told attendees he was unable to appear in person after testing positive for COVID, but vowed he wouldn't be going anywhere and will be "working like hell" throughout his final six months of presidency.
Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance on Joe Biden's Legacy | 10 News First
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has lauded Joe Biden's legacy over the past three years as "unmatched in modern history" in her first public appearance since his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Harris did not specifically address in her Washington speech on Monday that she is now the leading Democratic candidate for president and has received endorsement from Biden to be his successor. Meanwhile in Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accused Kamala Harris, his Senate Democratic colleagues, and the media of lying about President Biden's mental capacity. "Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn't capable of doing the job... that is an insult to voters,” said Vance on Monday, in his hometown of Middletown.
Politics
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Sport
South Sudan Basketball Squad Set To Shine In Paris | 10 News First
Sunday Dech is one of four current NBL players who have jumped through hoops to represent South Sudan. The basketball squad of the world's youngest country is set to make games history, becoming the first team to represent the nation at the Olympic level.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.