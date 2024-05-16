2 mins

Man Arrested Over Knife Attack On A Woman At Sydney Gym | 10 News First Shocking details have emerged on the man arrested over yesterdays knife attack on a woman at a Sydney gym. He faced court a week ago and slapped with an apprehended violence order. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.