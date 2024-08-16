Sign in to watch this video
10's Late News - 16 Aug 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 16 Aug 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
New Zealand Prime Minister Meets With Anthony Albanese | 10 News First
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has met with Anthony Albanese in Canberra. Where the two leaders are expected to discuss economics, security and Australia's criminal deportation policy. Taylor Ryan joins Angela Bishop live from Parliament House in Canberra.
International News
Death Toll In Gaza Hits Grim 40,000 Milestone | 10 News First
The death toll in Gaza has reached a grim milestone, with 40,000 people killed - majority women and children - in just 10 months amid unrelenting Israeli violence. UN officials marked the figure by again calling for an immediate ceasefire, while those remaining on the ground suffer unimaginable living conditions as the IDF bombs continue to be dropped.
Five Charged In Connection To Matthew Perry's Death | 10 News First
Five people have been charged in connection to the death of actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October last year. Two doctors, a pair of alleged drug dealers and the “Friends” star’s personal assistant are accused of playing a role in Perry’s death by providing him with ketamine. U.S Attorney Martin Estrada said at a news conference, “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves”.
Trump and Harris Set For Debate Showdown | 10 News First
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to three debates against Vice President Kamala Harris next month. The debates will take place on September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on ABC and September 25 on NBC. Trump said at a press conference at Palm Springs on August 8, “We have spoken to the heads of the network, and it’s all been confirmed. Kamala Harris fronted media before boarding her plane in Detroit stating “I’m glad that he has finally agreed to a debate”.
Japan Issues First Ever Warning For Mega Earthquake | 10 News First
For the first time in history, Japan has issued a warning of a 'megaquake' expected to strike in the near future. The warning was issued last night following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern islands of Kyushu, triggering Tsunami warnings.
Politics
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Sport
RayGun Responds To Backlash | 10 News First
Rachael Gunn, AKA RayGun, has spoken out following the backlash she has received over her breaking performance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian responded to the "hate" she has received following the performance, and also the misinformation swirling surrounding her spot on the Olympic team.
Russian Chess Champion Caught Trying To Poison Rival | 10 News First
The shocking moment a Russian chess player attempted to poison her rival has been caught on camera. Russian champion Amina Abakarova has been suspended after allegedly trying to assassinate her opponent. CCTV appears to show the 43-year-old pouring deadly mercury over the chess pieces.
Man Drowns At Crossfit Games While On Livestream | 10 News First
An athlete has died during the Crossfit Games in the US. 28-year-old Serbian competitor Lazar Dukic was reported missing during a swimming event on Thursday morning local time. Dukic's disappearance was reportedly caught on the event's livestream.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.