Body Of TV Presenter Michael Mosley Found | 10 News First The body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley has been found on the Greek island of Symi, five days after he was first reported missing while on holiday. Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, confirmed the death after identifying a body found in the rocky terrain of Symi just metres away from their resort accommodation, as her husband. Ms Bailey has said that she believes the 67-year-old, who went missing on Wednesday June 5 after failing to return from a coastal walk, "took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen". She described Mosley as a "funny, kind and brilliant husband," also thanking local authorities for their tireless help to locate her husband in a statement.