10's Late News - 10 May 2024
Air Date: Fri 10 May 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

Bruce Lehrmann Ordered To Pay Network Ten’s Legal Costs | 10 News First

Bruce Lehrmann will have to pay most of Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson's steep legal costs under federal court orders made weeks after his major defamation loss. The exact figure is yet to be determined but does Lehrmann have the funds to cover any of it?

King Charles & Prince Harry Avoid Each Other In London | 10 News First

They were just four kilometres apart in London, but Prince Harry and King Charles weren't able to find the time to catch up in what is a clear sign the British Royals' relationship remains strained.
Biden Administration Flags Concerns Over Israel's Invasion Into Gaza | 10 News First

US Secretary of Defense has confirmed that President Biden has ordered the pause of thousands of bombs being shipped to Israel, flagging concerns they could be used in a controversial military operation in Rafah. Meanwhile, two Australian doctors have just arrived home after spending two weeks on separate missions to treat patients in Gaza.

Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.