10's Late News - 07 May 2024
E | News

Air Date: Tue 7 May 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

Australian Brothers Confirmed Dead By Mexican Authorities As Locals Protest For Safer Conditions | 1

Mexican authorities have positively identified the bodies of three men found in a well in the country's north as Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad after the trio went missing while on holiday, surfing near the popular tourist town of Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Israel Ramps Up Attacks On Gaza's Southern City Of Rafah | 10 News First

Israel has stepped up its attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza's Southern city of Rafah with reports Israeli tanks are starting to enter the region. It comes after Hamas accepted a modified ceasefire proposal that Israel later rejected.

Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter.

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.