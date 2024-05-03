10 News First

10's Late News - 03 May 2024
E | News

Air Date: Fri 3 May 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

Two Killed In Horror 200km/h Tunnel Car-Crash | 10 News First

A former police officer has been identified as one of two killed in a horror crash inside a tunnel in Brisbane's inner-city yesterday afternoon. A third person is fighting for life, with reports one of the vehicles involved could have been travelling over 200 kilometres per hour. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Family Of Surfer Stabbed At Coffs Harbour Break Their Silence | 10 News First

Devastated family members of a slain surfer in Coffs Harbour have broken their silence - as police hunt for his killer. Kye Schaefer was found with multiple stab wounds after an early morning surf, the latest victim of the state's recent surge in knife crime. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Biden Criticises Campus Protests Against Israel As 2000 Detained | 10 News First

Around 2000 people have been arrested or detained at campus demonstrations across the U.S. over the Israel-Hamas war, with President Biden saying the protests are becoming more violent and disrupting exams and graduations. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Violent Attack On Student Pro-Palestine Protest | 10 News First

Counter-protesters have attacked a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of California, leading to violent scenes at the Los Angeles campus including the use of fireworks and teargas. Shocking footage of the violence, which the university has called “senseless,” shows groups of counter-protesters arriving on campus overnight and attempting to dismantle the camp’s barriers. While the incident was eventually cleared by police, witnesses have reported the response from authorities as slow, once the violence erupted. It follows days of student protests across the U.S. calling for universities to sever financial ties with Israel, with the movement mirrored across the world, including Australia, where peaceful protests have been seen in Sydney and Melbourne.

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.