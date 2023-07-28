10 News First

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

10 News First: Midday - 28 Jul 2023
E | News

Air Date: Fri 28 Jul 2023

Catch the latest breaking news stories from around the country and the world with 10 News First: Midday.

National
SydneyMelbourneQueensland
More

Episodes

Breaking News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2023

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.