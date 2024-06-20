4 mins

Hezbollah Threatens Israel and Cyprus in TV Address | 10 News First Leader of Lebanon militant group Hezbollah – and ally to Hamas – has vowed in a televised address that no place in Israel will be safe from their missiles and drones, should a broader war arise. Israel’s foreign minister warned on Tuesday that a decision on all-out war with Hezbollah was coming soon, with plans for a possible offensive “approved and validated”. It comes after the Israeli military released footage of alleged strikes against Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon. The two nations have been in conflict for more than eight months, as Hezbollah calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus during the address on Wednesday, accusing the EU member of allowing Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has since denied allegations that Cyprus is taking sides in the Gaza war.