10 News First: Midday - 18 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 18 Apr 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Breaking News
Westfield Bondi Junction Reopens For Community Reflection Day
Westfield Bondi Junction has reopened to the public, for a day of quiet community reflection. The shopping centre had been closed since Saturday afternoon's mass stabbing attack.
Westfield Bondi Junction To Reopen For Reflection Day | 10 News First
Westfield Bondi Junction will reopen on Thursday, April 18 for a community reflection day, where members of the community can come to pay their respects and visit on-site counselling services. On Friday, April 19 the centre will reopen for retail trade. The decision to reopen individual stores will be left to the retail partners, and not all stores are expected to be opening on Friday. A portion of the shopping centre will be cordoned off for tributes to the six pe
Deadly Israeli Air Strikes Intensified In Gaza | 10 News First
Deadly Israeli air strikes have intensified in Central and Southern Gaza, following Iran's massive drone and missile attack. At least 11 Palestinians have been killed, including children, in strikes on a refugee camp in Deir Al-Balah. Further South in Rafah, several more people have been killed after a residential building was destroyed.
Top Stories
Father Noticed Disobedience Before Alleged Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
Disobedience is all that a distraught father is said to have noticed about his teenaged son before the alleged stabbing of a Sydney bishop. Charges are yet to be laid over the alleged terrorist act, but the Police Commissioner has hinted further arrests aren't far away.
Bondi Junction To Open For Day Of Reflection | 10 News First
As Sydney tries to heal following Saturday's stabbing attack, plans have been made for the public to pay its respects. Westfield Bondi Junction will open tomorrow for a day of reflection, allowing people inside to mourn and leave tributes to the six lives so cruelly taken.
Woman Who Died After Alleged Mushroom Drink Identified | 10 News First
The woman who died after allegedly consuming a suspected mushroom drink at a regional Victoria health retreat has been identified as 53-year-old mother, Rachael Dixon. Police are now speaking with the leaders of the wellness centre.
International News
Trump Becomes First President To Face Criminal Trial | 10 News First
In a history-making day in the US, Donald Trump has become the first President to ever face a criminal trial.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.