Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Midday - 10 Nov 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 10 Nov 2023
Catch the latest breaking news stories from around the country and the world with 10 News First: Midday.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Breaking News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
International News
Politics
Trump Indictments
FIFA Women's World Cup
2023
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.