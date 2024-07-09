Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Midday - 09 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 9 Jul 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Residents Evacuate Gaza Before IDF Launches One Of The Heaviest Attacks In Region | 10 News First
Dozens have been killed during an attack on Gaza city, forcing thousands to flee. The Israeli military reportedly issued evacuation orders, before launching an offensive in the region in what locals describe as one of the heaviest attacks since the war began.
Search Continues After Russian Missile Attack On Ukrainian Children’s Hospital | 10 News First
A children’s hospital in Ukraine’s capital has been reduced to rubble after Russia launched a barrage of deadly missile strikes across the country. Hospital officials have confirmed around 20 children were being treated in the ward, with Russia denying responsibility, claiming it was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.
Supermarket Giant Woolworths Set To Stock Australian Flags Again | 10 News First
Woolworths has confirmed it is returning Australian flags to its shelves in the lead up to the Olympic Games. The supermarket giant faced some criticism earlier this year when it decided not to sell the merchandise in the lead up to January 26th.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Count Binface & Raving Loony Party Contest UK Election | 10 News First
Independent candidate Count Binface has conceded his chances in the UK election are "about as good as Rishi's." Binface is contesting UK PM Rishi Sunak's Richmond & Northallerton constituency; a seat that Sunak is struggling to hold onto. Binface gathered with Monster Raving Loony Party candidates ahead of results in the UK election, which is expected to see a historic Labour landslide. Among the MRLP candidates standing in this year's election are Lady Lily the Pink, Sir Grumpus L Shorticus, Howling 'Laud' Hope, Lord Psychobilly Tractor, and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick. The party currently holds no seats in British Parliament, and holds little hope of gaining any in today's election.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
NSW Blues Coach Michael Maguire Backs His Players Ahead Of State Of Origin Decider | 10 News First
Michael Maguire has doubled down on his glass houses comment ahead of the State of Origin decider. The Blues coach backed his players who’ve been criticised as bullies, as some new faces arrive at camp.
