Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Midday - 07 May 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 7 May 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Breaking News
Chinese Fighter Jet Dropped Flares In Front Of Australian Navy Helicopter | 10 News First
It has been revealed that over the weekend there was an incident involving an Australian Navy Seahawk Helicopter and a Chinese Air Force Plane. The Chinese plane dropped flares, which the helicopter had to take “evasive action” to avoid. Jack Pirie joins Ursula Heger with the details.
Australian Brothers Confirmed Dead By Mexican Authorities As Locals Protest For Safer Conditions | 1
Mexican authorities have positively identified the bodies of three men found in a well in the country's north as Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad after the trio went missing while on holiday, surfing near the popular tourist town of Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Australia’s East Coast Getting Hit With Three Days Of Rain | 10 News First
A major rain event is unfolding in eastern Australia with parts of New South Wales, including the Sydney area, bracing for more than 100 millimetres. The three-day soaking will see showers from southeast Queensland to Victoria. Weather Presenter Jayde Cotic has the latest.
Top Stories
Grocery Giants Put On Notice By Senate Committee | 10 News First
Aussies have been saying it for months and now it's confirmed - consumers are bearing the brunt of food price hikes at our supermarkets. With the grocery giants put on notice by the senate inquiry, what can be done to keep price in check?
International News
Israel Seizes Rafah Crossing As Invasion Of Southern Gaza Begins | 10 News First
Israel has launched its long-awaited campaign into Southern Gaza, rolling into Rafah and taking control of the border crossing. The move comes just hours after Hamas appeared to agree to a peace deal, but Israel says it is not one it can support.
Israel Ramps Up Attacks On Gaza's Southern City Of Rafah | 10 News First
Israel has stepped up its attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza's Southern city of Rafah with reports Israeli tanks are starting to enter the region. It comes after Hamas accepted a modified ceasefire proposal that Israel later rejected. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Gazans Have 'Nowhere To Go' After Israeli Evacuation Warning | 10 News First
The Israeli military has delivered leaflets to warn civilians to evacuate eastern Rafah before they commence a ground offensive. After six months of terror, Palestinians in Rafah say there is no safe place to evacuate to, with no guarantee of water, food, gas, or shelter. Palestinian Moath Hassan said, "There is no safety and no home. There is no one but our God."
King Charles Marks One-Year Since Coronation As Crown Monarch | 10 News First
King Charles is marking a special milestone, with exactly one year since his dazzling Coronation. While the start to his reign has been marred by a cancer diagnosis and re-energised Republican campaigners, a new poll shows overall support for the Royal Family in the UK remains high.
Israel Evacuates Civillians From Rafah As IDF Prepares Ground Offensive | 10 News First
Israel has begun evacuating parts of Rafah ahead of a large-scale ground offensive into the territory. More than a million civilians are sheltering there after being forced to flee from other parts of the Gaza Strip.
Politics
Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Former PM Morrison Opens Up On Mental Health Issues In Office | 10 New
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened-up about his mental-health battles revealing he was medicated for anxiety when the pressures of the country’s top job became debilitating. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.