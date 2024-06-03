Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Midday - 03 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 3 Jun 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Breaking News
At Least Five Injured After Building Explodes and Collapses In Sydney | 10 News First
There have been dramatic rescues in Sydney's west where two women, including one of whom uses a wheelchair, have been pulled from the rubble of a townhouse explosion that's left at least five people in hospital.Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
BREAKING: Bruce Lehrmann To Represent Himself In Federal Appeal Against Network 10 | 10 News First
#BREAKING: 10 News First can reveal that Bruce Lehrmann has just lodged an appeal following his landmark defamation loss to Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson. We can also reveal that Mr Lehrmann will be representing himself. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Manhattan DA Speaks Following Trump Guilty Verdict | 10 News First
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has spoken following the historic guilty verdict handed to Donald Trump on 34 felony charges relating to hush money payments made during the 2016 Presidential election. Bragg stated that, despite its historic significance, the trial was approached "in the same manner as every other case that comes through the courtroom doors."
Ticketmaster Hack Leaves Australian’s Personal Data Exposed | 10 News First
There are reports tonight the personal data of more than half a billion global users has been stolen. A criminal hacker group has advertised the data for sale on the dark web - but the ticketing giant is yet to publicly acknowledge the breach.
Top Stories
Remains Of Missing Backpacker Found In Blue Mountains | 10 News First
More than two decades after going missing from her Blue Mountains hostel, Kellie Ann Carmichael's remains have been discovered by police in Katoomba. In April 2001, the 24-year-old backpacker told hostel staff she'd be back later that day to collect her belongings after a walk, but never returned.
Potentially Thousands Of Ticketek Accounts' Data Leaked In Massive Hack | 10 News First
Ticketek is telling customers their information has been stolen just days after a similar attack on Ticketmaster as booking websites become the latest target of cyber criminals. Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
International News
US Has "Every Expectation" Israel Will Accept Latest Ceasefire Deal | 10 News First
The United States has every expectation that Israel will accept a new ceasefire deal if Hamas does as well. The three-part plan would begin with a six-week cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Donald Trump Speaks Out On Possible Jail Time After Criminal Conviction | 10 News First
Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about the possibility of jail time in the wake of his criminal conviction. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
President Biden Pushes For Permanent End To Israel's War In Gaza | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has declared it's time for the Gaza war to end, urging Hamas to accept a new peace deal proposal from Israel. It would initially see a six-week ceasefire and the release of some hostages with the aim of putting a permanent end to the conflict. Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Donald Trump Defends Historic Guilty Conviction After Hush Money Trial | 10 News First
The fallout from yesterday's historic conviction of Donald Trump continues to reverberate across America. President Joe Biden has blasted his challenger while authorities are monitoring an increase in online chatter calling for violence against the judge and jury. Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Politics
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Australian Federal Government Backs Ban On Vapes Despite Legalisation Push | 10 News First
The Australian Federal Government is standing by its decision to ban vaping devices unless a doctor prescribes them. Calls are growing to instead legalise the controversial smoking device in a similar way to cigarettes.
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Sport
Matildas' Ellie Carpenter Opens Up On Hate And Abuse Online | 10 News First
Ellie Carpenter's one of Australian football's brightest stars but it hasn't always been a smooth ride to the top. In an exclusive interview with 10 News First the Matildas defender opens up on dealing with online abuse following her side's World Cup exit last year. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Matildas Gear Up For Friendlies Ahead Of Olympic Team Selection | 10 N
The Matildas are set for a blockbuster friendly against China tonight in Adelaide as they prepare for July's Paris Olympics. We are your home of the Matildas! You can see them 7:30pm AEST on Channel 10, 10 play, and Paramount+. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.