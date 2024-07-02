Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Midday - 02 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 2 Jul 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Passengers Evacuated After Severe Turbulence on Flight | 10 News First
Around 30 passengers who were aboard an Air Europa flight are being treated for minor injuries after the plane hit severe turbulence. Flight UX045, which was travelling from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was forced to make an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am (local time). Passengers reportedly feared for their lives as the plane went into a dive, with one man saying he saw passengers without seat belts on flying into the ceiling. According to the airline, a second plane was scheduled to leave Madrid on Monday to pick up the stranded passengers and continue travelling to Uruguay.
Supreme Court Gives Donald Trump Partial Immunity & Steve Bannon Goes To Prison | 10 News First
In a win for former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has given him partial immunity against indictment, for charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election result. Meanwhile, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has handed himself into a U.S. prison, after his last-minute bid for freedom was rejected.
International News
UK Party Leaders Campaign Ahead of Election | 10 News First
Several UK party leaders campaigned on Monday, just four days before the country's first general election in almost five years. The leader of UK's Liberal Democrats party, Sir Ed Davey, took a more adventurous, self-deprecating approach under the slogan of "trying something you've never done before". The 58-year-old's campaign showreel included Sir Davey bungee-jumping, trying Zumba, and being pulled in a rubber ring by a speedboat. Leaders of the UK's two main parties, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, were also campaigning ahead of the July 4 election.
Passengers Evacuated After Severe Turbulence on Flight | 10 News First
Around 30 passengers who were aboard an Air Europa flight are being treated for minor injuries after the plane hit severe turbulence. Flight UX045, which was travelling from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was forced to make an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am (local time). Passengers reportedly feared for their lives as the plane went into a dive, with one man saying he saw passengers without seat belts on flying into the ceiling. According to the airline, a second plane was scheduled to leave Madrid on Monday to pick up the stranded passengers and continue travelling to Uruguay.
Chinese Rocket Crashes After Accidental Launch | 10 News First
Witnesses in central China have captured the moment a Chinese rocket dropped from the sky on Sunday. Beijing Tianbing Technology Co told media its Tianlong-3 rocket accidentally launched during a test in Gongyi due to structural failure. Debris from the rockets triggered a small fire, but no one was injured in the blast.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Hockey Australia Selects Teams & Kookaburra Eddie Ockenden Chosen For Fifth Olympics | 10 News First
Hockey Australia has selected their teams which they believe will win Gold in Paris. Kookaburra Eddie Ockenden will be on his way to a fifth Olympics and a likely flag bearer, while a player selection appeal is still pending for the Hockeyroos.
Cam Davis Becomes 2024 Rocket Mortgage Champion After PGA Tour Thriller | 10 News First
Cam Davis has pulled himself out of the doldrums to win for a second time on the PGA Tour. Davis couldn't contain his emotions after being handed the Rocket Mortgage Classic when Akshay Bhatia made a mess of the 72nd hole.
Matildas To Play International Friendly In Spain Ahead Of Paris Olympics | 10 News First
The Matildas will have one final chance to fine-tune their Olympic preparation with an international friendly. 10 News First can reveal they’ll play in Marbella in Spain against an international opponent on July 14.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.