10 News First

10 News First: Midday - 01 May 2024
E | News

Air Date: Wed 1 May 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

Top Stories

5 mins

Push For Stricter Knife Laws As Sydney Plagued By Stabbings | 10 News First

After successfully introducing stricter knife crime laws in Queensland, a local father is pushing for the same to be legislated in New South Wales and will meet with senior members of government to discuss today.

6 mins

Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First

The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.