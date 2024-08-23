Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Lunchtime - 23 Aug 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 23 Aug 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
Court Rules Transgender Woman Was Discriminated By App | 10 News First
The Federal Court has ruled the exclusion of a transgender woman from a female-only app constituted unlawful discrimination. In 2021, Roxanne Tickle joined the social network Giggle for Girls, designed as an online refuge for women. Her identity was initially verified by the app, but was later restricted by a manual override. Giggle's CEO, Sall Grover, denied discriminatory conduct.
Kamala Harris Formally Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has taken to the stage in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, accepting the party's presidential nomination in a stirring speech centering on the cost of living, individual liberties, and reproductive health rights.
Pro-Palestine Delegates Stage Sit-In At DNC | 10 News First
A group of pro-Palestine Democrat delegates are staging a sit-in protest at the Democratic National Convention, saying their requests for a speaking slot were denied. The sit-in begun on Wednesday night (local time), with some from the ‘Uncommitted National Movement’ which won 30 delegates to the convention, staying overnight outside the Chicago venue. The delegates have said they were hopeful party leaders would make a last minute decision to allow a Palestinian American to speak at the convention, which will come to an end today.
International News
Humanoids Mimic Expressions at World Robot Conference | 10 News First
Humanoid robots that can copy human facial expressions are among the latest advancements in robotics being showcased at the World Robot Conference 2024. The conference, which kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday, August 21, saw some of these robots performing tasks like picking up items and walking through obstacles. While many of the robots are far from mass production and deployment, some smaller robots are already being deployed, such as robot dogs used for rescue operations and firefighting.
Oprah Winfrey Makes Surprise Speech At DNC | 10 News First
Oprah Winfrey has surprised crowds at the Democratic National Convention, making an unexpected speech. The crowd at the Chicago event erupted as the iconic talk-show host walked onstage. She emphasised her support for presidential nominee Kamala Harris, also using the opportunity to hit back at Republican JD Vance’s claims against ‘childless cat ladies’.
Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home in New Probe | 10 News First
Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained by Romanian authorities on Wednesday, August 21, after their homes were raided following new allegations. Four home search warrants were conducted by Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). The organisation says the raids concern a criminal case for "setting up an organised criminal group, trafficking of minors, human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering". The Tate brothers, alongside two Romanian women, were charged last year for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which they have denied. They are awaiting trial for those charges and are not allowed to leave Romania until they do so. On Thursday, a court will decide if the brothers will remain in preventative detention for 30 days or be placed under house arrest.
Politics
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Sport
Local Lad Helps League Two Team Beat Manchester City | 10 News First
18-year-old South Aussie Ashton Rinaldo - yes, cousin of 10 News First's own Lucas Rinaldo - has had a debut to remember for League 2 side Chesterfield. The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the EFL Trophy to help his side stun Manchester City's Under 21s.
Tennis World Number One Jannik Sinner Cleared After Positive Drug Tests | 10 News First
A drug scandal involving the world's top-ranked male player was revealed on the eve of the year's final grand slam. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has been cleared of wrongdoing despite two positive tests, in a case that has been kept under wraps since March.
RayGun Responds To Backlash | 10 News First
Rachael Gunn, AKA RayGun, has spoken out following the backlash she has received over her breaking performance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian responded to the "hate" she has received following the performance, and also the misinformation swirling surrounding her spot on the Olympic team.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.