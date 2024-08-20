2 mins

Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.