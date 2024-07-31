10 News First

10 News First: Afternoon - 31 Jul 2024
E | News

Air Date: Wed 31 Jul 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

UK Police Clash With Rioters After Southport Stabbing | 10 News First

Shocking footage of a violent clash has emerged between UK police and far-right protesters in Southport, following a horror stabbing that killed three children. Hundreds had initially gathered for a peaceful vigil to mourn the deaths of the three girls, now identified as Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6. Crowds then became unruly, with protesters pelting rocks and firecrackers at officers in riot gear, and setting a police van alight. Eight children and two adults are still hospitalised after the dance school attack. Both adults and five of the children remain in critical condition. A 17-year-old suspect remains in custody. Police say the name circulating online attempting to uncover his identity is incorrect, and urge the public not to engage in speculation.
Israeli Protest For Soldiers Accused Of Detainee Abuse | 10 News First

CONTENT WARNING: The following details an instance of alleged sexual assault. At least nine Israeli soldiers are currently being questioned by military following allegations a Palestinian prisoner had been raped at the country’s largest detention centre, Sde Teiman. Israeli military has launched a probe into the matter and transferred the bulk of Palestinian detainees from the facility for upgrades after additional reports of ‘abysmal conditions’. When military police officers went to detain the soldiers on Monday, July 29, protesters burst through the gates of an army base to support the soldiers and protest their questioning, according to Israeli media. If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732).

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.