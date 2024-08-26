Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Afternoon - 26 Aug 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 26 Aug 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
Honouring Jack Karlson The Man Who Wanted To “Enjoy A Succulent Chinese Meal” | 10 News First
He was a serial prisoner who gave the world the “democracy manifest” and made thousands of Australians want to enjoy a “succulent Chinese meal.” This afternoon Jack Karlson was honoured for delivering more than just a memorable line.
Thousands Gather To Celebrate All Things Ginger | 10 News First
Thousands of “redheads” have partied in the Netherlands in a three-day festival celebrating all things ginger. More than 10,000 people gathered in a Dutch park, many spending hours on planes, trains, and buses from all over the world to be there.
Workplaces To Provide Better Support To Those Who Experience Miscarriages | 10 News First
Workplaces are being put on notice by the Federal Government to provide better support to staff who experience miscarriage. New data obtained by 10 News First shows more than three-quarters of women receive no assistance from HR when they return to work.
International News
Israel & Hezbollah Inch Closer To Full-Scale War | 10 News First
Israel and Hezbollah continue to inch closer to full-scale war, with a volley of rockets launched between the two over the weekend. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the action was "pre-emptive" and "not the end of the story," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah asserted Israel's strikes inside Lebanon borders were an act of "aggression," and that counterattacks were retaliation for recent assassinations of high-profile Iranian and Hezbollah officials, largely blamed on Israel
Ukraine Uses US Bombs In Russian Territory | 10 News First
Ukraine has admitted it has used US bombs to strike a Russian military command post in the Kursk region. Ukraine's allies had imposed restrictions on how and where their weapons could be used, over concern it would prompt a reaction from the Kremlin. But the US does allow theirs to be used for counter-fire purposes.
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Balloons, and Beyonce filled the United Centre in Chicago on the final day of the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris officially accepted her party's nomination for President. Harris contrasted her vision for a 'free and safe America' to what she says is Trump's vision to take the country backwards.
Kamala Harris Formally Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has taken to the stage in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, accepting the party's presidential nomination in a stirring speech centering on the cost of living, individual liberties, and reproductive health rights.
Politics
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Sport
Local Lad Helps League Two Team Beat Manchester City | 10 News First
18-year-old South Aussie Ashton Rinaldo - yes, cousin of 10 News First's own Lucas Rinaldo - has had a debut to remember for League 2 side Chesterfield. The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the EFL Trophy to help his side stun Manchester City's Under 21s.
Tennis World Number One Jannik Sinner Cleared After Positive Drug Tests | 10 News First
A drug scandal involving the world's top-ranked male player was revealed on the eve of the year's final grand slam. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has been cleared of wrongdoing despite two positive tests, in a case that has been kept under wraps since March.
RayGun Responds To Backlash | 10 News First
Rachael Gunn, AKA RayGun, has spoken out following the backlash she has received over her breaking performance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian responded to the "hate" she has received following the performance, and also the misinformation swirling surrounding her spot on the Olympic team.
2024
