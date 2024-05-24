Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Afternoon - 24 May 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 24 May 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Breaking News
Stranded Australians Return Home From Noumea | 10 News First
Australians stranded in deadly riots in New Caledonia have tonight touched down on RAAF repatriation flights in Brisbane. The French territory descended into politically fuelled violence last week, triggering a state of emergency. Matthew Johnston was there to greet the rescued Aussies this evening.
Julian Assange Granted Leave To Appeal Extradition To US | 10 News First
In some breaking news tonight there's been a major win for Julian Assange - the United Kingdom's High Court granting the WikiLeaks founder leave to appeal his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Johnpaul Gonzo joins Ursula from London to discuss what's next for Julian Assange.
Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame | 10 News Firs
Chris Hemsworth was joined by his family and very famous friends as he became the recipient of the 2,781st star on the famous strip, with his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr offered up a bit of a roast.
Australia’s First Cryonics Facility Freezes First Body | 10 News First
Australia has frozen its first body, in the hope that future developments in medicine will bring the person back to life. Patient 1 is the first 'cryonics suspension' in the Southern Hemisphere - and will likely stay frozen for hundreds of years.
Boomers Untouched By Cost Of Living Crisis As Youth Struggle To Keep Up | 10 News First
It's well known Australia is in a cost of living crisis, but today it's been revealed some are tightening their belts more than others. New data shows people in their 20's have cut back on food, power and insurance, while over-65's are spending more on travel and eating out.
Teenage Girls Have Their Phones Stolen By Fox | 10 News First
Two teens have had their phones swiped by a fox after the creature stalked them in a suburban Adelaide park, waited for them to put their devices, and took off with them.
International News
Seven Dead In Brutal Russian Missiles Rain Over Ukraine | 10 News First
At least 7 people have been killed and dozens injured after multiple Russian missiles rained down on a north-eastern Ukrainian city.
Nine Killed in Mexico Stage Collapse | 10 News First
Nine people are dead after a stage collapsed at a political campaign event in Nuevo Leon, northern Mexico. Vision of the incident shows politicians and attendees running for cover as the structure suddenly fell toward the crowd of the Citizens' Movement party event on Wednesday (May 22). Nuevo Leon State Governor Samuel Garcia has vowed that the government will pay for all funerary and medical expenses, and cover costs of all investigations into the accident. Out of the 121 people hospitalised, 96 have since been discharged, Mr Garcia has shared on X.
UK Prime Minister Sunak Calls Snap Election With Tories Expected To Lose | 10 News First
British politics can be bizarre at the best of times but Rishi Sunak's snap election announcement has taken things to a whole new level, with the Prime Minister standing in the pouring rain during a day of high drama on Downing Street.
Politics
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
Sport
80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Parramatta Eels Lose Race For Wayne Bennett | 10 News First
Following the announcement of Brad Arthur's sacking as the Parramatta Eels coach, it's been confirmed this morning that the club has also lost the race for Wayne Bennett. He'll return to South Sydney as head coach from next season on a three year deal.
Tottenham Hotspur Arrive In Australia | 10 News First
The Matildas have announced their 23-player squad ahead of their two-match series against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney. Coach Tony Gustavsson says the squad selected will form the basis for the team that travels to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Captain and star Sam Kerr has been officially ruled out of selection for the Olympics, after sustaining an ACL injury. Amy Sayer has also been ruled out with the same injury. Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are unavailable through injury for this window's selection. Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Lydia Williams return to the squad, with Williams to play her final Matildas match at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal | 10 News First
Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids. National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton has the exclusive response from the A-League.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.