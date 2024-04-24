Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Afternoon - 24 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 24 Apr 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First
Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church.
Top Stories
Attacked Sydney Bishop Sides With Elon Musk On Stabbing Video | 10 News First
A Sydney Bishop attacked during the Wakeley church stabbing has sided with tech billionaire Elon Musk in calling for the video to remain online, while the Federal Government and our top security chiefs are still firmly of the view the footage should be taken down.
Memorial For Jade Young | 10 News First
The first of many sad goodbyes for the victims of the Bondi massacre has been held. Friends and family of Jade Young, including her husband and 2 daughters, took to the water in memory of the architect before gathering at a solemn service at the Botanical Gardens.
International News
Trump Trial Reveals Hush Money Given To Media | 10 News First
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker took to the stand at the second day of Donald Trump's hush-money trial, claiming he promised to suppress negative stories about the reality TV star during the 2016 election.
US Senate Passes Bill Banning TikTok In America | 10 News First
The US Senate has approved a bill banning popular social-media app TikTok if it's Chinese owner Byte-Dance refuses to sell.
Israel Admits To Digging Up Palestinian Bodies In Mass Grave | 10 News First
Calls are growing for an independent investigation following the horrifying discovery of mass graves at two of Gaza's largest hospitals. Israel says IDF troops dug up bodies at the site to ensure no hostages were among the dead.
Politics
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
Sport
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.