10 News First: Afternoon - 22 Aug 2024
E | News

Air Date: Thu 22 Aug 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home in New Probe | 10 News First

Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained by Romanian authorities on Wednesday, August 21, after their homes were raided following new allegations. Four home search warrants were conducted by Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). The organisation says the raids concern a criminal case for "setting up an organised criminal group, trafficking of minors, human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering". The Tate brothers, alongside two Romanian women, were charged last year for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which they have denied. They are awaiting trial for those charges and are not allowed to leave Romania until they do so. On Thursday, a court will decide if the brothers will remain in preventative detention for 30 days or be placed under house arrest.
image-placeholder
4 mins

Survivors Speak On Reproductive Freedom at DNC | 10 News First

CONTENT WARNING: The following details an instance of sexual assault. A panel of reproductive rights advocates took centre stage on the first night of the Democratic National Convention to share their stories of abuse, pregnancy and miscarriage in states with strict abortion laws. Women from Kentucky, Texas, and Louisiana told the audience of their struggle receiving healthcare since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. The issue of abortion care is of particular concern for Harris' presidential campaign, and will be a topic of contention for voters during the November 5 election. If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732). #Chicago #DNC #ReproductiveRights

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.