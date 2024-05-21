Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Afternoon - 21 May 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 21 May 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Breaking News
Julian Assange Granted Leave To Appeal Extradition To US | 10 News First
In some breaking news tonight there's been a major win for Julian Assange - the United Kingdom's High Court granting the WikiLeaks founder leave to appeal his extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Johnpaul Gonzo joins Ursula from London to discuss what's next for Julian Assange.
A-League Players Accused Of Betting Fix Scheme, Commentator Simon Hill Reacts | 10 News First
Shock and dismay - those are the overwhelming reactions tonight from the Australian football community as it reels from allegations three A-leagues players have been involved in a betting fix scheme, alongside South American criminals. 10’s Late News has the reactions from the A-Leagues and football commentator Simon Hill.
Top Stories
Largest Telco In Australia Slashing Almost 3000 Jobs By End Of 2024 | 10 News First
Telstra has announced it is considering slashing up to 2,800 jobs from their direct workforce by the end of the calendar year, with CEO and Managing Director Vicki Brady saying the decision was "difficult but necessary" in a statement this morning. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Two-Year-Old’s Body Found In Apparent Murder-Suicide | 10 News First
The body of a 2-year-old boy and his father have been found at a home in Lismore, with police treating the devastating scene as a murder-suicide. The boy's mother raised the alarm when the child was not returned after a "pre-arranged" visit, leading police to make the tragic discovery.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed By Father In Murder-Suicide | 10 News First
A 2-year-old boy has been killed by his father in a suspected murder-suicide in Lismore. Police attended the East Lismore address on Sunday night after the boy's mother raised concerns. A 38-year-old male and his 2-year-old son were found dead at the scene. The deceased man was known to NSW police on prior DV issues.
More Than 500 Arrested In Blitz On Domestic Violence | 10 News First
More than 500 alleged domestic violence offenders have been arrested and charged over a four-day police operation in New South Wales. Over 200 of those arrested have been on authorities most wanted lists for crimes related to serious domestic violence offences.
International News
Julian Assange's Lawyer Speaks On Winning UK High Court Appeal | 10 News First
Julian Assange and his supporters have been buoyed by the UK High Court's granting of the right to appeal against his extradition to the US over the publication of military secrets. Jennifer Robinson has been representing Assange since the beginning and joins 10 News First. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
War Crime Allegations | 10 News First
The chief prosecutor of the international criminal court has confirmed he is applying for arrest warrants for senior Hamas and Israeli officials over alleged war crimes. Karim Khan and a panel of legal experts including Amal Clooney, believe there's evidence to convict Israel's Prime Minister.
Netanyahu Blasts Arrest Warrant | 10 News First
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken out against the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to seek arrest warrants against him, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders. Netanyahu called the move against him and his Defence Minister a "moral outrage of historic proportions", even going as far to place Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the ICC "among the great anti-Semites in modern times".
P Diddy Admits To Physically Assaulting Cassie Ventura | 10 News First
Rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs admitted to assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 after hotel surveillance footage of the violent attack surfaced. The security footage closely resembles an incident Cassie described in her lawsuit that was settled last November, where she alleged years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Combs. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Pro-Palestinian Protests Break Out As Biden Speaks At University | 10 News First
A pro-Palestine protest broke out while US President Joe Biden was giving a speech at a graduation ceremony at a university in Georgia, with students in the crowd turning their backs to the president. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Politics
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
Budget Winners & Losers | 10 News First
While a Federal budget can't please everyone, those on welfare payments like JobSeeker haven't got the financial boost they we're desperately hoping for, as the price of everything goes up around them. Labor has splashed cash into the university sector in an effort to attract more people into key jobs.
Sport
Parramatta Eels Lose Race For Wayne Bennett | 10 News First
Following the announcement of Brad Arthur's sacking as the Parramatta Eels coach, it's been confirmed this morning that the club has also lost the race for Wayne Bennett. He'll return to South Sydney as head coach from next season on a three year deal.
Tottenham Hotspur Arrive In Australia | 10 News First
The Matildas have announced their 23-player squad ahead of their two-match series against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney. Coach Tony Gustavsson says the squad selected will form the basis for the team that travels to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Captain and star Sam Kerr has been officially ruled out of selection for the Olympics, after sustaining an ACL injury. Amy Sayer has also been ruled out with the same injury. Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are unavailable through injury for this window's selection. Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Lydia Williams return to the squad, with Williams to play her final Matildas match at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal | 10 News First
Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids. National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton has the exclusive response from the A-League. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
A-League Players Arrested Over Alleged Betting Scandal | 10 News First
BREAKING: NSW Police have released vision of two of the three arrests in relation to the alleged betting scandal gripping the A-Leagues. Three Macarthur players have been arrested, with a fourth expected to be arrested upon their return to New South Wales. The players allegedly manipulated yellow cards in matches they played to receive profit, during games on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, December 9. One of the players is said to have been in communication with a man from South America to organise the manipulation. The trio have been charged with a string of betting corruption related offences.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.