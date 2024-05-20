4 mins

State of Emergency in New Caledonia as Riots Kill Four | 10 News First A state of emergency has been declared in the Pacific territory of New Caledonia after four people, including a police officer, were killed in riots over voting reform. Unrest in the country's capital of Noumea saw a wave of damage, with vehicles and businesses torched and stores looted, which has triggered a curfew between 6pm and 6am. The 12-day state of emergency will empower authorities to ban gatherings and forbid people from moving around. Meanwhile, the French government is sending an additional 500 police officers to establish control and to support 1,800 officers already on the ground. TikTok has also been banned in the country, which was being used to help rioters organise.