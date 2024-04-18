10 News First

10 News First: Afternoon - 18 Apr 2024
E | News

Air Date: Thu 18 Apr 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

24 mins

Westfield Bondi Junction To Reopen For Reflection Day | 10 News First

Westfield Bondi Junction will reopen on Thursday, April 18 for a community reflection day, where members of the community can come to pay their respects and visit on-site counselling services. On Friday, April 19 the centre will reopen for retail trade. The decision to reopen individual stores will be left to the retail partners, and not all stores are expected to be opening on Friday. A portion of the shopping centre will be cordoned off for tributes to the six pe
3 mins

Deadly Israeli Air Strikes Intensified In Gaza | 10 News First

Deadly Israeli air strikes have intensified in Central and Southern Gaza, following Iran's massive drone and missile attack. At least 11 Palestinians have been killed, including children, in strikes on a refugee camp in Deir Al-Balah. Further South in Rafah, several more people have been killed after a residential building was destroyed.
3 mins

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.