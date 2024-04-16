Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Afternoon - 16 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 16 Apr 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Hundreds Seeked Revenge In Aftermath Of Sydney Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
Sydney is tonight on edge after a terrorist attack at a Western Sydney church, the second horrifying incident to rock the city in just a few days. A 16-year-old boy is right now under police guard at an undisclosed hospital, set to be charged with stabbing a Bishop at a church in Wakeley. The shocking incident was streamed live, sparking extraordinary scenes outside.
Fears Of Retaliation After Iran’s Missile Strikes On Israel | 10 News
Israel's war cabinet has reviewed military plans, vowing it will 'extract a price' for Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack. The US is still attempting to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic channels. But there are fears Iran's nuclear sites could be targeted with independent inspections temporarily suspended due to safety concerns.
Breakdown Of The Lehrmann Defamation Verdict | 10 News First
Network Ten's lawyers have called yesterday's result "vindication" for the company - after the Federal Court found, on the balance of probabilities, Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019. Media Lawyer Justin Quill speaks with Narelda Jacobson to breakdown the decision.
Top Stories
Lehrmann Pulls Out Of Event Following Defamation Loss | 10 News First
After a Federal Court judge yesterday determined he had raped Brittany Higgins, Bruce Lehrmann is now expected to be pursued for 10 and Lisa Wilkinson's steep legal costs. But can the former political staffer afford it?
Woolies Boss Threatened With Jail Time In Inquiry | 10 News First
The out-going Woolworths boss has been threatened with jail time while facing a grilling from Senators in Canberra. The inquiry into supermarket prices took the dramatic turn after Brad Banducci was accused of cherry-picking his answers.
Sydney Stabbing Victims' Families Mourn In Bondi | 10 News First
The devastated parents of Ashlee Good, the new mum killed in the Bondi Junction stabbing attack, have returned to the place where their daughter died. Her family added their own tributes to the growing display of flowers at the scene, overcome by emotion as an entire city grieves with them.
Remote Students Make A Splash In Swim Competition | 10 News First
Some good news for your Tuesday: Doody caught up with the Weilmoringle Public School relay team, who went from training in their local river 10 hours outside of Sydney, all the way to competing in the NSW Primary Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park!
International News
Trump Becomes First President To Face Criminal Trial | 10 News First
In a history-making day in the US, Donald Trump has become the first President to ever face a criminal trial.
Middle East On The Brink Of Full-Scale War As Israel Retaliates | 10 News First
The Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war, with Israel describing drone and missile attacks by Iran as an act of war. The US is urging restraint and refusing to take part in any retaliatory strike.
Iran's Retaliation On Israel Could Spark Larger War | 10 News First
Last night's unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel is the scenario everyone has feared since the October 7 Hamas attack - a state-to-state confrontation that could spiral into a regional war. 10 News First Senior Reporter Ursula Heger joins the desk.
Sport
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.