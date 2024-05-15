Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Afternoon - 15 May 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 15 May 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Breaking News
Top Stories
Treasurer Hands Down Biggest Budget Surplus In 20 Years | 10 News Firs
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will tonight hand down the first back-to-back budget surplus in almost two decades, arguing it's a "powerful demonstration" of the government's economic management. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Aussies Cut Food Spending Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis | 10 News First
Clear signs Australians are struggling with the crushing cost of living, slashing their spending on food and even alcohol, and the differences in inflation forecasting by the government and the RBA. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss.
International News
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Cross-Examined | 10 News First
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been grilled under cross-examination in the former President’s hush money trial. Trump’s lawyer tried to paint Michael Cohen as a man with a vendetta against his ex-boss and accused him of seeking to profit from Trump’s legal problems.
Manhunt After Prison Van Ambush In France | 10 News First
A major manhunt is currently underway in France after a prison van convoy was ambushed at gunpoint. CCTV shows the moment a black car slams into the prison van at a tolling station north of Paris, its passengers then firing at the truck with semi-automatic weapons, killing two guards and seriously injuring others.
Politics
Government Releases Inflation Forecast Ahead Of Federal Budget | 10 News First
There's renewed hope tonight that interest rates could be cut within the next year providing much needed relief for homeowners doing it tough. Ahead of tomorrow's budget the Government has released its updated inflation forecast and while there is room for optimism the numbers don't match the Reserve Bank's predictions.
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Sport
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.