10 News First: Afternoon - 13 May 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 13 May 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Late News
Breaking News
Man Arrested Over Knife Attack On A Woman At Sydney Gym | 10 News First
Shocking details have emerged on the man arrested over yesterdays knife attack on a woman at a Sydney gym. He faced court a week ago and slapped with an apprehended violence order.
Man Arrested Over Alleged Domestic Violence Stabbing | 10 News First
A 45-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence stabbing in a Sydney gym car park yesterday afternoon. The woman was stabbed in her head and neck with a kitchen knife, and is now recovering in hospital following the attack.
Woman Stabbed In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Outside Sydney Gym | 10 News First
We begin tonight with what police are treating as yet another act of domestic violence. A woman is recovering in hospital, after being stabbed outside a Sydney gym, allegedly by her ex-partner. Taylor Ryan joins Ursula to discuss the attack.
Top Stories
Chris Dawson Attempting To Overturn Teachers Pet Murder Conviction | 10 News First
A mystery phone call is at the heart of an appeal launched today by teachers pet killer Chris Dawson. The 75-year-old former rugby league star wants a court to overturn his conviction for killing his wife Lynette in 1982 -- a case which sparked a podcast and a trial which gripped the nation.
AFP Officers Threaten To Walk Off Job | 10 News First
Hundreds of AFP officers are threatening to walk off the job over pay and poor working conditions. The Australian Federal Police Union is seeking a wage increase of 17 percent over 3 years, and has criticised the government's latest offer of 11.2 percent.
Financial Aid Announced After Freak Tornado | 10 News First
Up to $4,000 in financial aid will be available for residents impacted by a freak tornado that tore through Bunbury in Western Australia. Premier Roger Cook made the announcement yesterday during a visit to the region, where more than 100 buildings and homes were damaged.
What The High Court’s Detention Decision Means For The Albanese Government | 10 News First
What The High Court’s Detention Decision Means For The Albanese Government | 10 News First An Iranian asylum seeker - who took the fight against his deportation all the way to the to the High Court, has lost, despite claiming he "fears for his life" if deported back to Iran. The decision means the Federal Government won't be compelled to release another 170 detainees 'who are' refusing to co-operate with deportation efforts. Political Reporter Chloe Bouras joins Ursula to discuss.
Bruce Lehrmann Ordered To Pay Network Ten’s Legal Costs | 10 News First
Bruce Lehrmann will have to pay most of Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson's steep legal costs under federal court orders made weeks after his major defamation loss. The exact figure is yet to be determined but does Lehrmann have the funds to cover any of it?
International News
Israel Warns Palestinians To Evacuate Rafah | 10 News First
The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is set to worsen with Israel warning residents in Rafah it plans to "operate with great force".
Former Adult Star Cross-Examined In Trump Trial | 10 News First
There have been more fireworks in Donald Trump's "hush money" trial with a heated cross-examination of adult film star Stormy Daniels, and with Trump's lawyers demanding a mistrial.
King Charles & Prince Harry Avoid Each Other In London | 10 News First
They were just four kilometres apart in London, but Prince Harry and King Charles weren't able to find the time to catch up in what is a clear sign the British Royals' relationship remains strained.
Biden Administration Flags Concerns Over Israel's Invasion Into Gaza | 10 News First
US Secretary of Defense has confirmed that President Biden has ordered the pause of thousands of bombs being shipped to Israel, flagging concerns they could be used in a controversial military operation in Rafah. Meanwhile, two Australian doctors have just arrived home after spending two weeks on separate missions to treat patients in Gaza.
Politics
Government Releases Inflation Forecast Ahead Of Federal Budget | 10 News First
There's renewed hope tonight that interest rates could be cut within the next year providing much needed relief for homeowners doing it tough. Ahead of tomorrow's budget the Government has released its updated inflation forecast and while there is room for optimism the numbers don't match the Reserve Bank's predictions.
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Sport
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.