10 News First: Afternoon - 11 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 11 Jun 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
King Charles Steps In For Princess Kate To Present New Colours To Irish Guard | 10 News First
Speculation continues to swirl about whether the Princess of Wales will make a return to public life at this weekend’s Trooping the Colour. She was an absentee for the presentation of new colours to the Irish Guard at Windsor Colour with King Charles stepping into the role.
U.S. Considering Negotiating Directly With Hamas For Hostage Release | 10 News First
There are reports that the United States is considering negotiating directly with Hamas to secure the release of several American hostages. The move would drive a bigger wedge between Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden, whose peace proposal has been overwhelmingly endorsed by the UN Security Council.
UN Approves Israel Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Resolution | 10 News First
The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Fourteen council members voted in favour of the resolution, with none voting against, and one abstention - Russia. The resolution put forward encompasses three stages, the first an immediate ceasefire and return of hostages and prisoners, the second a permanent end to hostilities, and the third a multi-year reconstruction of Gaza. The resolution was drafted by the United States, which Israel has accepted. Hamas has welcomed the resolution and says it is ready to cooperate in order to implement the plan.
International News
UN Approves Israel Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Resolution | 10 News First
Macron Calls Snap French Election | 10 News First
French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap election, following considerable far-right wins in the weekend's European Parliament Poll. Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally party) won around double of the votes that Macron's pro-European Renaissance party. Macron dissolved the French National Assembly in response, with two rounds of national elections to come on June 30 and July 7.
Politics
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open Over Alexander Zverev | 10 News First
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has claimed his first French Open title, defeating German Alexander Zverev in five-sets. The four-hour marathon match sees Alcaraz become the youngest man to win titles on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old World No. 1 has previously won the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon over tennis icon Novak Djokovic.
NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
State of Origin is always polarising and the series opener last night was no exception. The Maroons claiming the win and throwing out suggestions the Blues deliberately targeted fullback Reece Walsh, who was knocked out in the early stages.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.