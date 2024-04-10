Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Afternoon - 10 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 10 Apr 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Episodes
Top Stories
21 Year Old Charged With Murder Of Ex Girlfriend | 10 News First
A 21-year-old man has faced court for the first time today, charged with the murder of his ex girlfriend, whose body was found in a burnt out car south west of Ballarat. Hannah McGuire's family fought back tears as they faced her accused killer in court.
International News
Arizona Reinstates Near-Total Abortion Ban | 10 News First
Arizona is set to enforce a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban. Under the 1864 law - which was drafted before Arizona became a US state and women had the right to vote - abortion will be banned from the moment of conception. Arizona's Supreme Court has made no exception for rape or incest, with the procedure only allowed if the mother's life is at risk.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.