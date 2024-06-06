3 mins

"Adventurous, Loving" Toddler Drowns In Dam | 10 News First A Victorian mother has spoken of her shock today following the tragic death of her “adventurous and loving” two-year-old on a property in the state’s west, outside Geelong. In every parent's worst nightmare, Karin Huddle was tending to horses on their Lara property yesterday afternoon with two-year-old Luka when he wandered off. After a desperate search effort including the use of police Air Wing, he was later pulled unconscious from a nearby dam and despite efforts to revive him, he passed away at the scene. Ms Huddle, who only moved to the Goulburn Park Drive property a matter of months ago, has expressed her anger at the poorly maintained fencing in the regional area. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family with funeral and memorial arrangements, with police to prepare a report for the Coroner.