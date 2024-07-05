Sign in to watch this video
10 News First: Afternoon - 05 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 5 Jul 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
International News
Count Binface & Raving Loony Party Contest UK Election | 10 News First
Independent candidate Count Binface has conceded his chances in the UK election are "about as good as Rishi's." Binface is contesting UK PM Rishi Sunak's Richmond & Northallerton constituency; a seat that Sunak is struggling to hold onto. Binface gathered with Monster Raving Loony Party candidates ahead of results in the UK election, which is expected to see a historic Labour landslide. Among the MRLP candidates standing in this year's election are Lady Lily the Pink, Sir Grumpus L Shorticus, Howling 'Laud' Hope, Lord Psychobilly Tractor, and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick. The party currently holds no seats in British Parliament, and holds little hope of gaining any in today's election.
Anti-Tory Londoners Celebrate UK Election Early | 10 News First
Londoners have already begun celebrating a likely Labour landslide election result, with the incumbent Tories staring down oblivion in what's looming as a remarkable and historic polling result. Anti-Conservative revelers have already ripped the lid off, with wild celebrations well underway for a nation evidently glad to be rid of 14-years of Tory rule.
Euro '24: Fans React to Türkiye's 2-1 Win Over Austria | 10 News First
Thousands of football fans took to the streets of Berlin on Tuesday (local time) to celebrate Türkiye's win over Austria in the UEFA European Football Championships (Euro 2024). A high-intensity 2-1 victory secured Türkiye's spot in Euro 2024's quarter finals, with the team hoping for a repeat of their Euro 2008 semi-final run. Türkiye will now face the Netherlands on Saturday, July 6, in Berlin.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Women’s Rugby Sevens Announce Squad With Eyes On Another Gold Medal In Paris | 10 News First
The Women’s Rugby Sevens Team are one of Australia’s great medal hopes heading to Paris. Captain Charlotte Caslick remembers the feeling of winning the top prize at Rio, as they hunt for their second gold medal in three Olympic Games.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.