10 News First: Afternoon - 04 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 4 Jun 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Late News
Breaking News
Global Backlash To Israel’s Attacks On Gaza Intensify | 10 News First
The Maldives, a popular tourist destination, has banned people with an Israeli passport from visiting as part of growing global pressure to stop the suffering in Gaza. It comes as our Government also a surprise announcement regarding 'extremist Israeli settlers’.
At Least Five Injured After Building Explodes and Collapses In Sydney | 10 News First
There have been dramatic rescues in Sydney's west where two women, including one of whom uses a wheelchair, have been pulled from the rubble of a townhouse explosion that's left at least five people in hospital.
BREAKING: Bruce Lehrmann To Represent Himself In Federal Appeal Against Network 10 | 10 News First
#BREAKING: 10 News First can reveal that Bruce Lehrmann has just lodged an appeal following his landmark defamation loss to Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson. We can also reveal that Mr Lehrmann will be representing himself.
Manhattan DA Speaks Following Trump Guilty Verdict | 10 News First
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has spoken following the historic guilty verdict handed to Donald Trump on 34 felony charges relating to hush money payments made during the 2016 Presidential election. Bragg stated that, despite its historic significance, the trial was approached "in the same manner as every other case that comes through the courtroom doors."
Top Stories
Breaking Down The Fair Work Commission's Minimum Wage Hike | 10 New First
Millions of Australians earning the minimum wage will receive a boost from July 1, with the Fair Work Commission handing down a 3.75% increase - slightly above the current rate of inflation. Hundreds of thousands more could be in for a pay rise too - with the Commission now reviewing the award rates for 'female dominated industries'. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula To Discuss
Woman’s Body Found After Gas Explosion In Sydney | 10 News First
The family of 30-year-old Mhey Jasmine are heartbroken tonight, after the discovery of the nurse's body in the ruins left after a gas explosion at Whalan. A new search will now commence at the levelled site to find out what caused the disaster that claimed her life.
International News
Four Israeli Hostages Declared Dead As Israel Airstrike Kills Three | 10 News First
Four more Israeli hostages, taken by Hamas on October 7th, have been declared dead by the Israeli military. It comes as an airstrike in central Gaza kills at least three people including two children.
Former Brexit Champion Nigel Farage To Run In UK Election After Changing His Mind | 10 News First
In another surprise development for the upcoming UK election, Brexit champion Nigel Farage has changed his mind and will run on July 4 for the right-wing Reform Party.
Politics
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.
Australian Federal Government Backs Ban On Vapes Despite Legalisation Push | 10 News First
The Australian Federal Government is standing by its decision to ban vaping devices unless a doctor prescribes them. Calls are growing to instead legalise the controversial smoking device in a similar way to cigarettes.
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Sport
Matildas' Ellie Carpenter Opens Up On Hate And Abuse Online | 10 News First
Ellie Carpenter's one of Australian football's brightest stars but it hasn't always been a smooth ride to the top. In an exclusive interview with 10 News First the Matildas defender opens up on dealing with online abuse following her side's World Cup exit last year.
Matildas Gear Up For Friendlies Ahead Of Olympic Team Selection | 10 N
The Matildas are set for a blockbuster friendly against China tonight in Adelaide as they prepare for July's Paris Olympics. We are your home of the Matildas! You can see them 7:30pm AEST on Channel 10, 10 play, and Paramount+.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.