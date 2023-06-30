10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented by Jennifer Keyte and Stephen Quartermain, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.

Join Candice Wyatt, Jayde Cotic, Brendan Crew, Natasha Exelby, Steph Baumgartel, Rebeka Powell, Sean Marsicovetere and Jordy Wright as they provide up-to-date reports on the latest local stories right across Victoria as they happen.

Patrick Murrell has all the state political stories emerging from Spring St covered, while Caty Price, Tim Morgan, Nick Butler, Henry Peters and Rob Waters report on Victoria’s sporting codes and achievements throughout the year.