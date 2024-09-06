10 News First Adelaide is Network 10’s live and local evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Led by News Presenter Kate Freebairn, Sport Presenter Max Burford and Weather Presenter Tiffany Warne, 10 News First Adelaide delivers all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories, each day from 5pm.

Join Alan Murrell, Alex Breda, Brett Clappis, Caroline O’Dea, Jase Kemp, Jessica Heatley, Jodie Oddy, Joshua Webster, Lucas Rinaldo, Rebecca Wilson and Taylee Jones, as they provide up-to-date reports on the key issues impacting South Australia.