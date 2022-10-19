Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Adelaide News - 19 Oct 2022
News
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Adelaide News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented by Jennifer Keyte and Stephen Quartermain, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories, comprehensive sports coverage, as well as expert weather updates and forecasts from Kate Freebairn, each day from 5pm.
Join Alan Murrell, Brett Clappis, Caroline O’Dea, Brendan Shakes, Tiffany Warne, John O’Shea, Gerda Jezuchowski, Taylee Jones, Josh Webster and Alex Breda as they provide up-to-date reports on the latest local stories right across South Australia as they happen.
Home to Adelaide Oval, sport plays an important part in Adelaide’s identity. So, you can rely on Max Burford and Jase Kemp to report on South Australia’s sporting codes and achievements throughout the year.