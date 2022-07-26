Neighbours

Farewell Neighbours: The Studio Tour
PG | Drama

Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022

Join us one last time as we make our way through the homes and hot spots of Ramsay Street to relive some of the iconic moments that happened there.

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More

Video Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 secs

Neighbours Is Set To Shock In 2022

Get ready for another epic year of drama, scandals, new arrivals and sad goodbyes. Watch Neighbours 6.30 Monday - Thursday on 10 Peach and 10 play

image-placeholder5 mins

Farewell Neighbours: The Studio Tour

Join us one last time as we make our way through the homes and hot spots of Ramsay Street to relive some of the iconic moments that happened there.

image-placeholder3 mins

Farewell Paul Robinson

Stefan Dennis reflects on his time on Neighbours and farewells the villain of Ramsay Street in this exclusive 10 play interview.

image-placeholder3 mins

Farewell Harold Bishop

Ian Smith reflects on his time on Neighbours and his return to the soap in this exclusive 10 play interview.

image-placeholder3 mins

Farewell Toadie Rebecchi

Ryan Moloney reflects on his time on Neighbours and his iconic mullet in this exclusive 10 play interview.

image-placeholder3 mins

How Will Neighbours End?

After 37 years, 8903 episodes, countless marriages, deaths, births and disasters, it’s time to say goodbye Neighbours.

Season 40