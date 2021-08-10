Neighbours

Bad Boys Of Erinsborough
PG | Drama

Air Date: Tue 10 Aug 2021

OG bad boi Paul Robinson can teach Hendrix a thing or two!

image-placeholder40 secs

Neighbours Is Set To Shock In 2022

Get ready for another epic year of drama, scandals, new arrivals and sad goodbyes. Watch Neighbours 6.30 Monday - Thursday on 10 Peach and 10 play

image-placeholder6 mins

Kyle and Roxy's Relationship Timeline

Our favourite lovebirds are getting hitched! Take a walk down memory lane and see the evolution of #Koxy

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

The Hidden Talents Of The Neighbours Cast

Did you know Ryan Moloney, aka Toadie, is also a bee keeper?!

image-placeholder2 mins

Neighbours Bids Farewell To Yashvi Rebecchi

Olivia Junkeer, who plays Yashvi Rebecchi, gives us the rundown of her time on Neighbours

image-placeholder4 mins

Leo Returns To Ramsay St

Tim Kano talks about playing Leo Tanaka and what’s next for him in Erinsborough

image-placeholder5 mins

Being Bea

Bonnie Anderson reflects on her time playing Bea Nilsson on Neighbours during her last day on set

image-placeholder4 mins

Shane And Dipi Bid Farewell To Ramsay Street

Nick and Sharon, who play Shane and Dipi Rebecchi, reminisce about their time on Neighbours

