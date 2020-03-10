There's Never Been A Week Of Neighbours Like This Before

Video Extras
Jacinta Stapleton Reprises Her Role As Amy Greenwood On Neighbours
Amy Greenwood has officially returned to Erinsborough! Find out what's in stall for her character almost 20 years on
Dhruv Malge Joins Neighbours As The Infamous Jay Rebecchi
You've heard all about Jay throughout the years, and now he's officially arrived in Erinsborough!
Get To Know Neighbours' Newest Arrival, Audrey Hamilton
The stunning Zahra Newman shares a bit of insight about her character, Audrey Hamilton
Neighbours Backstage: Christie Whelan Browne And Ben Hall
Christie Whelan Browne is back to play the troubled Scarlett Brady and ruin Ned's life - again!
Meet Neighbours' Newest Arrival, Rose Walker
Rose Walker has arrived in Erinsborough and she's here to shake up Toadie's world!
The Best Of Emmett
Sadly, Emmett has packed his belongings and moved on from Aaron and David's care. Here are the moments they shared together
Nick Coghlan Discusses Playing Shane's Addiction
Nick Coghlan gets candid about playing the role of Shane, who is battling with a drug addiction